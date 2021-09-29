NASCAR truck series to return to Knoxville in 2022

The inaugural race at the famed dirt track was held in July.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — NASCAR announced Thursday that its Camping World Truck Series will return to Knoxville Raceway next summer after a successful inaugural race in July.

The sport's sanctioning body said the second annual event on Knoxville's iconic dirt track will be held on June 18, 2022.

Austin Hill won the 2021 event at the venue, which is known as the "Sprint Car Capital of the World."

"The inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville put on the remarkable show we were expecting when we added the storied dirt track to the schedule,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation.

The Iowa Speedway, which held truck races for years before the pandemic hit in 2020, will not host a race in 2022. But the IndyCar series has already announced plans to host a doubleheader in July.