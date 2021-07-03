Detroit Pistons draft Luka Garza No. 52 overall, will join No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham

Garza was named The Associated Press National Player of the Year in 2020-21, when he averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds a game while shooting 44% from 3-point ran

From the No. 55 jersey at Iowa to the No. 52 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Luka Garza's next step will be with the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons, whose multiple selections Thursday night were highlighted by taking Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick, added the Hawkeye great in the second round.

Garza was named The Associated Press National Player of the Year in 2020-21, when he averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds a game while shooting 44% from 3-point range.

He is Iowa’s all-time leading scorer with 2,306 points, and his 13 30-point games is tied for the most ever for a Hawkeye. He also ranks second in University of Iowa history with 931 rebounds and fourth in double-doubles with 34.

Despite all those accomplishments, Garza likely slipped to the second round because of doubts about how his low-post centric game would translate to the more fast-paced NBA.

To try to alleviate those concerns, Garza dropped over 20 pounds between the spring and summer.

Garza's college teammate, Joe Wieskamp, was picked No. 41 overall in the draft by the San Antonio Spurs.