Monte Morris agrees to 3-year, $27M extension with Denver Nuggets

His agent, Ron Shade, confirmed the fully-guaranteed deal Tuesday.

DENVER — Guard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver Nuggets.

His agent, Ron Shade, confirmed the deal Tuesday. It's fully guaranteed with incentives that can move it closer to $9.5 million per year.

Morris is coming off a regular season in which he averaged 9 points and 3.5 assists per game. He played a big role during Denver's postseason run to the Western Conference finals, where the Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 25-year-old Morris was a second-round draft pick in 2017 out of Iowa State. 

He has become a reliable part of coach Michael Malone's rotation over the past few seasons. 

Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) drives ahead of Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green (14) during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

