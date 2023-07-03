Kris Murray signs rookie contract with Portland Trail Blazers

Murray and No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson are set to play in the NBA 2K24 NBA Summer League 2023.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Iowa Hawkeye Kris Murray has signed his rookie contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

This past season as a junior, Murray averaged 20.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He shot 48% from the field and 34% from 3-point range. On Nov. 29, 2022, he became the first Hawkeye in 45 years to total more than 30 points and 20 rebounds in a game.

Murray's deal is for four years and $14,284,524 total: the final two years are team options. He is now set to play in NBA Summer League (July 7-17).

The Trail Blazers have missed the playoffs the last two years, finishing with a 33-49 record last year and 27-55 the year before (2021-22).