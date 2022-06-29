The Washington Wizards are nearing a trade to send Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Mile High City.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have finalized a trade that will send Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards, according to multiple reports.

The Nuggets are expected to send forward Barton and guard Morris to the Wizards in exchange for guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and guard Ish Smith.

The trade is "getting final approvals now and is expected to be completed soon," according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Filling in for injured starting point guard Jamal Murray, Morris started 74 games for the Nuggets last season. Morris, 27, averaged 12.6 points per game last season.

Caldwell-Pope, 29, has averaged 11.6 points per game in his nine-year career. Caldwell-Pope was the eighth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Georgia. In addition to the Wizards, he's played for the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers.

Smith, 33, has played for 12 NBA teams.

