San Antonio Spurs select Joe Wieskamp in 2nd round of 2021 NBA Draft

After three years and more than 1,200 points scored during his collegiate career, Iowa's Joe Wieskamp is now in the NBA.

The San Antonio Spurs selected Wieskamp No. 41 overall in Thursday night's 2021 NBA Draft.

Wieskamp was a two-time Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year for Muscatine High School and the state’s all-time leading scorer for his classification.

Despite playing in a system built around Player of the Year Luka Garza, Wieskamp thrived as a junior in 2020-21 by averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds a game. But the number that likely stood out most to NBA scouts was his 46.2% shooting percentage from 3-point range.

Wieskamp’s strengths are his shooting ability and athleticism, but his slight frame — he stands 6-foot-6 and weighs about 215 pounds — and bouts with inconsistency kept him from being a first-round pick.

