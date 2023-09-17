Former Iowa State basketball star hosts basketball camp in Ames

The former Cyclone was an All-Star with the Pacers in the 2022-23 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMES, Iowa — Indiana Pacers point guard and former Cyclone Tyrese Haliburton only spent two years in Ames, but he left an impact on Iowa State.

On Sunday, hundreds of kids showed up to the first Tyrese Haliburton Camp at Zachary Jensen Fieldhouse.

Haliburton never attended a camp when he was younger with a player of his current caliber, which inspired him to give other kids that gift.

"I always wanted to, because I was never fortunate enough to go to one of these camps," he said.

Haliburton is grateful for every step of his journey.

"You don't want to forget where you come from, whether that's my hometown, whether that's, you know, where I play in the NBA or where I went to college.," Haliburton said. "So I try to get back in any way I can. [I'm] so excited to be here."

Haliburton was named an NBA All-Star last season and signed a 5-year, $260 million deal this summer with the Pacers, the largest contract in franchise history.

Moving forward, Haliburton says he's locked in on winning. The Pacers' season begins on Oct. 25 against Washington.