Watch: Phoenix Suns have player families announce starting lineups

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The families of Phoenix Suns players announced the starting lineups prior to Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The players and coaches in the NBA have been playing in the "bubble" in Orlando, away from their families since early July.

DeAndre Ayton, Cam Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio were all introduced by family members in a video played at the court before the game.

Watch the video below and see the player reactions:

We surprised the team with starting lineups announced by their families at home 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/xjtwYS7RN1 — 6-0 (@Suns) August 11, 2020

Fans in Phoenix and around the league commented on the heartwarming video and even Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry responded to the video, saying, "Aye this was amazing."

The Phoenix Suns, who were the furthest among bubble teams from making the playoffs going in are now just one game back of the Memphis Grizzlies, who have the No. 8 slot.