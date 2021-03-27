x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Sports

NCAA Sweet 16: Williams, Bueckers lead UConn past Iowa 92-72

There was a lot of hype surrounding this game in San Antonio featuring two extremely talented freshmen in Bueckers and Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark.
Credit: AP
UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) works the ball past Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO — Christyn Williams scored 27 points and Paige Bueckers added 18 to lead No. 1 UConn to a 92-72 win over fifth-seeded Iowa in the Sweet 16 of the women’s basketball tournament. 

There was a lot of hype surrounding this game in San Antonio featuring two extremely talented freshmen in Bueckers and Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark. The friends had taken the women’s basketball world by storm this season. 

Bueckers also had nine rebounds and eight assists. Clark, in a huge part because of the defense from Williams, who shadowed her on almost every possession, finished the game with 21 points below her nearly 27-point a game average.

The game marked the return of UConn Coach Geno Auriemma, who missed the opening two rounds because of the coronavirus.

Related Articles