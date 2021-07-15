Former ISU football player says name, image, likeness rule change has 'been a long time coming'

NCAA athletes like ISU quarterback Brock Purdy can now profit off their name, image and likeness. A former ISU player says he wishes he had that opportunity.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After the NCAA's recent rule change allowing athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, Des Moines clothing store Raygun partnered with Iowa State University's quarterback to do just that.

Raygun is selling t-shirts "officially licensed with Brock Purdy."

This is all possible because of the new rules allowing student-athletes to earn compensation for this type of partnership.

Former ISU running back Jeff Woody said the decision has "been a long time coming."

Woody said he's glad the new rules are in place, but he wishes they would have been implemented when he was in college because he needed the money.

"You get a flat tire there was not enough money to replace that," Woody said. "It's really hard to make money when you're a full-time athlete because that is your full-time job, and then you're also a full-time student. So where is the rest of the time going to come from to actually make any type of income off of that?"

A Raygun employee said the shirts licensed with Purdy went on sale this week and have been popular so far.

Ricky Sanchez, a graphic designer for the clothing store, said Raygun is proud to help student-athletes make money, and they want to keep doing it.

"We've reached out to other people at Iowa, UNI and some other surrounding areas like Loyola... around the Midwest," Sanchez said.

And Woody, who now works in finance, said he hopes the student-athletes who do get sponsorships or endorsement deals know how to handle their money.

"For those that are lucky enough to actually get some type of deals, financial education needs to happen with them so they can handle what they've got," Woody said. "Especially those coming from low-income backgrounds or those like myself who didn't really come from money."

