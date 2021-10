Aidan O'Connell, David Bell lead Purdue past No. 2 Iowa 24-7

Purdue continued its recent mastery over No. 2 Iowa, snapping the Hawkeyes' 12-game winning streak.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Aidan O’Connell threw for 375 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, David Bell had 240 receiving yards, and Purdue continued its recent mastery over No. 2 Iowa with a 24-7 win.

The loss snapped Iowa’s 12-game winning streak and brought them down to 6-1 on the season.

The Boilermakers have won four of their last five games against the Hawkeyes.

Purdue beat its highest ranked opponent on the road since a victory at No. 2 Notre Dame in 1974. It was the second time in four seasons Purdue has knocked off a No. 2-ranked team. The Boilermakers won at home against a second-ranked Ohio State in 2018.