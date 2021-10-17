x
Iowa Hawkeyes

Hawkeyes out of top 10 after loss to Purdue

Purdue broke Iowa's 12-game winning streak with a 24-7 win over the Hawkeyes Saturday.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Hawkeyes dropped nine places to No. 11 after Saturday's 24-7 loss to Purdue.

The win brought the Boilermakers into the rankings at No. 25, snapping the longest current snapping the longest current AP poll drought for a Power Five school. Purdue was last ranked in 2007. 

Cincinnati has moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll for the best ranking for a team from outside the traditional power conferences since 2010. 

The Bulldogs remained a unanimous No. 1 with 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. 

The Bearcats inched up a spot, taking advantage of Iowa’s loss. No. 24 Texas-San Antonio is ranked for the first time in the history of the program. Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by Alabama and Ohio State.

Full rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Cincinnati
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Alabama
  5. Ohio State
  6. Michigan
  7. Penn State
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Michigan State
  10. Oregon
  11. Iowa
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Coastal Carolina
  15. Kentucky
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Texas A&M
  18. North Carolina State
  19. Auburn
  20. Baylor
  21. Southern Methodist University
  22. San Diego State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. University of Texas-San Antonio
  25. Purdue

