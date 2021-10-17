Hawkeyes out of top 10 after loss to Purdue

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Hawkeyes dropped nine places to No. 11 after Saturday's 24-7 loss to Purdue.
The win brought the Boilermakers into the rankings at No. 25, snapping the longest current snapping the longest current AP poll drought for a Power Five school. Purdue was last ranked in 2007.
Cincinnati has moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll for the best ranking for a team from outside the traditional power conferences since 2010.
The Bulldogs remained a unanimous No. 1 with 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.
The Bearcats inched up a spot, taking advantage of Iowa’s loss. No. 24 Texas-San Antonio is ranked for the first time in the history of the program. Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by Alabama and Ohio State.
Full rankings:
- Georgia
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Coastal Carolina
- Kentucky
- Wake Forest
- Texas A&M
- North Carolina State
- Auburn
- Baylor
- Southern Methodist University
- San Diego State
- Pittsburgh
- University of Texas-San Antonio
- Purdue