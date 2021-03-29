World's Largest Truckstop owners endow Iowa football program

The Bettendorf couple who own I-80 travel center in eastern Iowa donated $10 million to support the Iowa football program and other athletic department projects.

The Will and Renee Moon Excellence Fund will endow the head football coaching position in perpetuity.

Kirk Ferentz and those who follow him will hold the formal title of Moon Family Head Football Coach.

The Moon Family is committed to ensuring future generations of players, coaches, and fans can make their own lasting Hawkeye memories.



The Bettendorf, Iowa, couple recently made one of the most significant gifts in the history of Iowa Athletics.



“Their commitment in making this gift, in the midst of a pandemic, is a remarkable commitment to their belief in our programs and student-athletes," Ferentz said in a statement. "Their gift of this magnitude will prove beneficial for Iowa student-athletes for years and years to come."