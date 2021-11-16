Illini's Bielema positive for COVID-19, will miss Iowa game

Bielema said he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game at AP No. 18 Iowa on Saturday.

He said he is vaccinated and received a booster shot last week. Bielema said without elaborating that he would be as present as possible for Saturday's game through technology.

Assistant head coach George McDonald will be in charge during Bielema’s absence.