Caitlin Clark's journey from West Des Moines to the Final Four

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are in the Final Four for the first time since 1993. Take a look at her legendary basketball career starting in West Des Moines.

IOWA, USA — Caitlin Clark could've played college basketball wherever she wanted.

She had no shortage of college offers coming out of Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines.

But her choice to stay close to home has changed the course of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball forever.

And her game is now catching the eye of John Cena, Magic Johnson and (apparently) even Yo-Yo Ma.

Now a junior in Iowa City, Clark and the 2-seed Hawkeyes take on 1-seed South Carolina on Friday at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) in the Women's Final Four with a spot in the National Championship on the line.

High school highlight reel

Clark's resume as a Hawkeye is matched only by her accomplishments at Dowling.

While in high school, she won two gold medals for Team USA in the 2017 U16 FIBA Americas Tournament and 2019 U19 FIBA World Cup Tournament.

In 2019, she score 60 points against Mason City while hitting a state-record 13 3-pointers.

Clark is fourth in state history for career points (2,547) and sixth in career 3-pointers made (283). She was named Miss Iowa Basketball in 2020 and holds the Class 5A state tournament record for points in a game (42) and 3-pointers made in a game (7), both against Waukee in 2019.

And as an aside, you probably shouldn't chant "overrated" at her. (See video below)

They chanted overrated at Caitlin Clark..She responded with 42 points and the win 😈 @CaitlinClark22 pic.twitter.com/htFVikr0Dd — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) March 14, 2023

The legend heads to Iowa City

Iowa women's basketball's trajectory to the Final Four would not have been possible without head coach Lisa Bluder getting the highly-touted prospect to don the black and gold.

In November 2019, Clark committed to Iowa over Notre Dame while also holding offers from Iowa State and Texas. The No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2020 was headed to Iowa City.

"I think the main things about Iowa that I liked is one: doing something special that's never been done before. I think that was super important to me," Clark said at the time. "Two: I'm really close with my family. So I wanted to be close. I wanted to have them at all my games. Not just my immediate family, but my aunts, uncles, cousins and having family friends there too was important to me."

In 2021, the Hawkeyes lost to UConn 92-72 in the Sweet 16. In 2022, they lost 64-62 to Creighton in the tourney's Second Round.

In an Elite 8 win over Louisville, Clark had a triple-double with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds: the first time anyone in NCAA Tournament history has had a triple-double with at least 30 points.

In addition to her historic play, Clark has led the way with NIL, signing deals with companies like Nike and Hy-Vee.

College Stats & Honors

Freshman Year (2020-21)

26.6 points per game, 7.1 assists per game and 5.9 rebounds per game (30 games)

Second Team AP All-American, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten

Won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2021 U19 FIBA World Cup

Sophomore Year (2021-22)

27 points per game, 8 assists and 8 rebounds per game (32 games)

Naismith Award finalist, First Team AP All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year, First-Team All-Big Ten

Junior Year (2022-23)

27.3 points per game, 8.6 assists per game and 7.3 rebounds per game (36 games)

Naismith Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, First Team AP All-American, First Team All-Big Ten

Hawkeye Career Totals

27 points per game, 7.9 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game (98 games)