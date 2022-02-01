x
Record-setting day for Caitlin Clark as Iowa defeats Evansville

Clark broke the record for most points scored by a player in a women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
File: Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles at Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard after she was fouled. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Sophomore Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 44 points with eight assists, freshman Addison O’Grady recorded her first double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 21 Iowa beat Evansville 93-56. 

It was the most points scored by a player in a women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. 

Clark also became the fastest Big Ten women’s basketball player to reach the 1,000-point milestone, doing so in her first 40 games. Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell reached the mark in 41 games. 

Clark finished 18 of 26 from the floor, going 2 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 at the line to top her previous scoring high of 39 points against Nebraska on Feb. 11. 

Abby Feit had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Evansville. 

