Clark, Warnock lift No. 9 Iowa past Northern Iowa 82-61

Clark, a preseason Associated Press All-American, shot 9 of 22 from the field, including 4 of 13 on 3-pointers. She is averaging 23.3 points this season.

Iowa is 3-0. The Hawkeyes had a 21-2 run in the first quarter, holding Northern Iowa scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes. The Hawkeyes were ahead 24-9 at the end of the quarter and led by double digits the rest of the game.