Czinano, Doyle lead No. 19 Iowa women past Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Monika Czinano scored 23 points, Kathleen Doyle added 18 with seven assists and five rebounds and No. 19 Iowa rolled to a 100-57 win Saturday over Penn State.

The Hawkeyes enter the final weekend of the regular season a game behind No. 7 Maryland and No. 18 Northwestern. Iowa, which reached 100 points for the fourth time this season and surpassed 90 for the third consecutive game, took care of the Nittany Lions, who have lost 12 straight, quickly, en route to its 35th straight win at home.