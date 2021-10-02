x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes

2 Hawkeye assistant coaches leaving; lineman passes on 5th year

Several media reports have said running backs coach Derrick Foster will become the Los Angeles Chargers’ running backs coach.
Credit: AP
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger celebrates at the end of the team's NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 18-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster and offensive line coach Tim Polasek are leaving for other jobs and offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger will forego his fifth year of eligibility. 

Foster will take a job with an NFL team and Polasek will become offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming. Ferentz didn’t say which NFL team hired Foster. 

Several media reports have said he will become the Los Angeles Chargers’ running backs coach.

Kallenberger started nine of 22 career games.

RELATED: Party with Lombardi: The Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV boat parade is one for the books

RELATED: Hawkeye All-America DT Daviyon Nixon to declare for NFL draft