Hawkeyes extending Fran McCaffery's contract through 2028

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery signed a four-year contract extension through 2027-28 after leading the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes to the Big Ten semifinals and their highest NCAA Tournament seeding since 1987.

The team is a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play Grand Canyon on Friday in Indianapolis.

McCaffery’s annual base salary of $2.3 million for the next two seasons will remain unchanged.