Harper gives Rutgers 48-46 win over Iowa

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ron Harper Jr. scored 15 points including two free throws with two seconds remaining to lift Rutgers to a 48-46 win over Iowa.

Harper was fouled by Keegan Murray as he tried to find a way through the Hawkeyes’ perimeter defense. After his free throws and a timeout, Connor McCaffery threw a long inbounds pass to Murray, who made the catch in a crowd but had his 3-point try fall short.

Clifford Omoruyi grabbed 14 rebounds for Rutgers. Murray finished with 13 points but on 5-of-14 shooting and had 13 rebounds. Patrick McCaffery was 4 of 12 from the floor for 11 points. Filip Rebraca had 10 rebounds with eight points.