Hawkeyes hard at work ahead of Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Iowa Hawkeyes practiced at an Orlando high school field Wednesday in shells—just helmets and shoulder pads—ahead of Saturday's bowl game against Kentucky.

With lots of activities around town, head coach Kirk Ferentz said the biggest challenge is adjusting to a new environment and staying mentally disciplined.

"There's so many things available and nobody is in school right now," Ferentz said. "So typically if our guys handle the week well, that gives us a chance to play good on Saturday, and that's the goal."

"You've kind of got that inner child who wants to go do everything, but then you got to remember, like, I'm here to win a football game," junior linebacker Jack Campbell said. "Maybe that takes the sacrifice of not going to an event one night and maybe watching a little more tape ... and I feel like we've handled it in a mature way."

No. 17 Iowa faces No. 25 Kentucky at noon Saturday on Local 5.

