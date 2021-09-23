x
Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 5 Hawkeyes set to host Colorado State

Iowa’s biggest defensive challenge will be controlling tight end and NFL Draft prospect Trey McBride.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Fifth-ranked Iowa goes for its 10th straight win since last season when Colorado State visits Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. 

They'll also be trying for their second 4-0 start in three years. Iowa’s biggest defensive challenge will be controlling tight end Trey McBride. 

The NFL first-round draft prospect already has 30 catches and is averaging better than 100 yards through three games. 

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is having a breakout season. He had a career-high 11 tackles against Kent State last week and he leads the team with 25 stops. 

This will be the first meeting between the teams.

No. 5 Iowa (3-0) vs. Colorado State (1-2)

  • Saturday, Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m. on FS1

