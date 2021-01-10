No. 5 Iowa forces 7 turnovers in 51-14 rout of Maryland

The Hawkeyes are now 5-0 on the year after a dominant defensive performance on the road.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Spencer Petras threw for three touchdowns and ran for two and No. 5 Iowa took advantage of seven Maryland turnovers in a 51-14 victory Friday night.

In a matchup of unbeaten teams, the Hawkeyes intercepted five of Taulia Tagovailoa’s passes, and they outscored the Terrapins 31-0 in the second quarter as Maryland completely unraveled.

The Terps never recovered after losing standout receiver Dontay Demus to an apparent leg injury on a kickoff return early in the second.

The Terrapins turned the ball over five times in the first half and four times in the second quarter.