How and where to watch Iowa in the Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — The No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes face the No. 25 Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium Saturday.
Find information on how to watch, stream and listen to the game below. You can also watch "CyHawk Gameday: Bowling in Orlando" from 11 a.m. to Noon on Saturday on Local 5 or WeAreIowa.com/Watch.
How to watch
When: 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. ET) Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Where: Local 5—channel 5.1/5.5 or OTT via Roku, Fire TV, YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV.
Find more information on these platforms here.
More stories: Get the latest from Orlando at weareiowa.com/sports
Where to watch in Iowa
Carlisle
Carlisle VFW Victory Tap House
VFW Post 2099 will host a watch party starting at 11 a.m. Find more event information here.
Clive
The Front Row
The self-proclaimed "#1 Hawkeye bar in Iowa" will have a Bloody Mary bar with free all-you-can-eat breakfast from 9-11 a.m.
Des Moines
Sunrise Tap
The east Des Moines bar will host happy hour during the game. Find more event information here.
Van Meter
5th Quarter Bar & Grill
The bar is hosting a New Year's Day celebration featuring drink deals and lots of football, including the Iowa game. Find more event information here.
West Des Moines
Smash Park
The entertainment venue is hosting a tailgate and watch party with brunch and drink deals beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event page says to call 515-313-0700 (ext. 3) or email events@smashpark.com to reserve an indoor space.
All other seating is first-come, first-serve.
