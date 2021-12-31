How and where to watch Iowa in the Citrus Bowl

The Hawkeyes face the Wildcats Saturday, Jan. 1 at noon CT.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes face the No. 25 Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium Saturday.

Find information on how to watch, stream and listen to the game below. You can also watch "CyHawk Gameday: Bowling in Orlando" from 11 a.m. to Noon on Saturday on Local 5 or WeAreIowa.com/Watch.

How to watch

When: 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. ET) Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Where: Local 5—channel 5.1/5.5 or OTT via Roku, Fire TV, YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV.

Find more information on these platforms here.

Where to watch in Iowa

Carlisle

Carlisle VFW Victory Tap House

VFW Post 2099 will host a watch party starting at 11 a.m. Find more event information here.

Clive

The Front Row

The self-proclaimed "#1 Hawkeye bar in Iowa" will have a Bloody Mary bar with free all-you-can-eat breakfast from 9-11 a.m.

Des Moines

Sunrise Tap

The east Des Moines bar will host happy hour during the game. Find more event information here.

Van Meter

5th Quarter Bar & Grill

The bar is hosting a New Year's Day celebration featuring drink deals and lots of football, including the Iowa game. Find more event information here.

West Des Moines

Smash Park

The entertainment venue is hosting a tailgate and watch party with brunch and drink deals beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event page says to call 515-313-0700 (ext. 3) or email events@smashpark.com to reserve an indoor space.

All other seating is first-come, first-serve.