Indiana shuts down No. 4 Iowa for 81-69 road upset

The Hawkeyes did not have a field goal for an 11-minute stretch in the second half until Joe Toussaint’s layup with 59.6 seconds remaining.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points despite second-half foul trouble and Indiana’s defense shut down No. 4 Iowa in an 81-69 comeback victory.

It was a season low in points for the Hawkeyes, who came in second in the nation in scoring at 92.2 points per game.

Iowa (12-3, 6-2) had its five-game winning streak snapped and fell out of a tie for first place in the conference.

Rob Phinisee added 18 points for the Hoosiers (9-6, 4-4), and Aljami Durham scored 14. Indiana trailed 53-44 with 12 minutes to play, then went on a 23-3 run.