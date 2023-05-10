Iowa Hawkeyes to play basketball doubleheader in Des Moines

Iowa Hawkeye basketball is coming to the capital city. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hawkeye basketball will take center stage in Iowa's capital city this season.

The University of Iowa announced Wednesday that the men's and women's basketball teams will play a doubleheader at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The women will play Cleveland State and the men will take on Florida A&M.

"We’re excited to play in our state’s capital at Wells Fargo Arena," women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder said in a statement. "It will be another great opportunity for both the men’s and women's programs at Iowa to play in front of Hawkeye fans in Des Moines."

Bluder's team, led by Naismith Player of the Year and All-American Caitlin Clark, is coming off a run to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship where they lost to Angel Reese and LSU.

They finished the season with a 31-7 record.

Hawkeye Hoops in Des Moines 🏛🏀@IowaWBB & @IowaHoops will play a doubleheader in Wells Fargo Arena on Dec. 16.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/97xTalSC9E — The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) May 10, 2023

The men also made an NCAA Tournament appearance last season, finishing with a 19-14 record after a loss to Auburn.

"We look forward to returning to Des Moines for this unique event at Wells Fargo Arena," men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. "This men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader gives Hawkeye fans in central Iowa the opportunity to see both programs play close to home."

The games serve as a sort-of homecoming for several players: Caitlin Clark attended Dowling Catholic, Jada Gyamfi attended Johnston; Payton Sandford attended Waukee while his brother Pryce went to Waukee Northwest.

Tipoff times have yet to be announced.