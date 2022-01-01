Iowa falls to Kentucky in Citrus Bowl 20-17

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from the morning of Jan. 1.
Chris Rodriguez ran for a 6-yard touchdown with 1:48 to play, and No. 25 Kentucky rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 17 Iowa 20-17 in the Citrus Bowl.
Kentucky was forced to rally after blowing a 10-point lead in the second half. Wan’Dale Robinson set up the winning score when he caught a 52-yard pass from Will Levis to get the Wildcats to the 1-yard line. Robinson, the game’s MVP, finished with 10 catches for 170 yards.
Kentucky won a fourth straight bowl game for the first time in school history and became the fourth Wildcats team to win at least 10 games.
Iowa's bowl streak ended at three games.
