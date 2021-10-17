Hawkeye field hockey downs Ohio State, clinches share of Big Ten regular season title

The Hawkeyes beat Ohio State 3-0 Sunday for the program's 13th regular season title.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The No. 1 University of Iowa field hockey team downed No. 19 Ohio State 3-0 Sunday, securing a share of the Big Ten regular season title for the second time in three years.

“I talked to the team yesterday to give them a heads up that we would be able to clinch if we won, and half the room was Big Ten champions,” said Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci. “Now we can have the whole team be a champion, and they’ll be a Big Ten champion for the rest of their life.”

This gives the program 13 regular season titles as the team moves to 16-0 for the season.

Senior Anthe Nijziel said the team found a connection in the final quarter.

"We picked it up in the fourth quarter and that led to some upgrades in the circle, which helped us get back," Nijziel said.

The Hawkeyes had 12 shots and seven penalty corners in the last 15 minutes of game action.

“Our penalty quarter conversion, especially in the fourth quarter, was awesome," Cellucci said.