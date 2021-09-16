No. 5 Iowa hosts Kent State on Saturday following wins over ranked foes

Kent State is playing its second top-10 opponent in three games. The Flashes lost their opener 41-10 at Texas A&M and are 0-17 against the Big Ten.

Fifth-ranked Iowa hosts Kent State on Saturday looking for its ninth straight win since last season.

The Hawkeyes opened the season with wins over ranked opponents in Indiana and Iowa State and now should have a couple easier tests against the Golden Flashes and Colorado State.

Iowa is going for its 300th win at 92-year-old Kinnick Stadium.