Iowa football wants your help picking a new song for the 'Hawkeye Wave'

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is asking Hawkeye nation for their input in a growing tradition at Kinnick Stadium — the "Hawkeye Wave." The college is asking fans to nominate a song that will play during the wave for each home game.
Originating in 2017, the wave begins at the end of every first quarter when the Kinnick clock hits zero. Thousands of fans in attendance turn their attention from the field to UI Stead Family Children's Hospital to wave at the pediatric patients and their families watching the game.
"The patients and family members view this genuine act of kindness as a life-changing, inspiring... a wave of hope," Iowa wrote in a statement on Thursday.
The college said fans are able to submit their nominations starting on Thursday and the search for a new song will begin in June. Finalists will be selected in July and open to fan voting.
Hawkeye Wave new song timeline:
- April 21: Announcement and information to submit nominations
- July 11: Announce the top eight nominations; fan voting for the final four
- July 18: Announce the final four as voted by fans; open fan voting for the final two
- July 25: Announce the final two as voted by fans
- August 1: Announce the new Hawkeye Wave song
To submit a song nomination for the Hawkeye Wave, click here.
Iowa is scheduled to play its first home game of the season at Kinnick Stadium against South Dakota State on September 3. The full 2022-23 Hawkeye football schedule can be found here. Kick-off times are still to be determined.