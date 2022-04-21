Iowa football wants your help picking a new song for the 'Hawkeye Wave'

At the end of every first quarter, fans at Kinnick Stadium turn to the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital to wave at pediatric patients watching the game.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is asking Hawkeye nation for their input in a growing tradition at Kinnick Stadium — the "Hawkeye Wave." The college is asking fans to nominate a song that will play during the wave for each home game.

Originating in 2017, the wave begins at the end of every first quarter when the Kinnick clock hits zero. Thousands of fans in attendance turn their attention from the field to UI Stead Family Children's Hospital to wave at the pediatric patients and their families watching the game.

Created by our fans, the #HawkeyeWave has become the greatest tradition in sports.



Five years later, we need you to help choose the new sound behind the moment.



Submit a song nomination or share a personal story at https://t.co/kC2g25nGg3.



👋 @uichildrens x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/QW0146JClc — The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) April 21, 2022

"The patients and family members view this genuine act of kindness as a life-changing, inspiring... a wave of hope," Iowa wrote in a statement on Thursday.

The college said fans are able to submit their nominations starting on Thursday and the search for a new song will begin in June. Finalists will be selected in July and open to fan voting.

Hawkeye Wave new song timeline:

April 21: Announcement and information to submit nominations

July 11: Announce the top eight nominations; fan voting for the final four

July 18: Announce the final four as voted by fans; open fan voting for the final two

July 25: Announce the final two as voted by fans

August 1: Announce the new Hawkeye Wave song

To submit a song nomination for the Hawkeye Wave, click here.