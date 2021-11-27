Iowa going to Big 10 title game after Minnesota win

The last time Iowa made it to the title game was in 2015. The Hawkeyes went on to the Rose Bowl that year.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hawkeyes are going to the Big 10 championship game and have won the West Division title after Minnesota surged past No. 18 Wisconsin 23-13 to take back Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Tanner Morgan overcame an interception that was returned for a first-half touchdown. He led the Gophers on three scoring drives after halftime including a third quarter touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell.

Minnesota hoisted the 73-year-old trophy on its home field for the first time since 2003.

The Gophers held Braelon Allen to 47 yards on 17 rushes. The standout freshman topped the 100-yard mark in the last seven games, all Badgers wins.

The Hawkeyes are headed to the Big Ten Championship game!! Go Hawks!! 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/QjQA6uhMuh — University of Iowa (@uiowa) November 28, 2021