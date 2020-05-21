Coach's payments to player lead to Iowa volleyball sanctions

Bond Shymansky admitted to making two cash payments totaling $2,000 to a prospective player.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa women's volleyball program is on probation for one year and must vacate 33 wins over two seasons as part of its penalty for violations committed by former coach Bond Shymansky.

The university’s athletic department also will pay a $5,000 fine to the NCAA as part of the negotiated resolution. Shymansky admitted making two cash payments totaling $2,000 to a prospective player during the summer of 2017. He was fired in June 2019.