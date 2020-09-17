Despite Big Ten football's return, 4 cut Hawkeye sports will not return

Director of Athletics Gary Barta said a $60-$75 million budget deficit is still a possibilty.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Even with Hawkeye football coming back the weekend of Oct. 23-24, the University of Iowa still must cut four varsity sports because of budget shortfalls.

"The furloughs, the salary reductions—including the four sports, no longer continuing at Iowa—are all still in place and those decisions won't change because the financial crisis is is certainly still in play," athletics director Gary Barta said Thursday. "And it's still going to be very very significant.

It was announced in August that men's gymnastics, men's and women swimming and diving, as well as men's tennis, will all be discontinued following this season.

As far as what football will look like? You likely won't see fans for a while.

"It's gonna be very, very different and probably be a little bit of an adjustment for all of us," head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

But even without fans in the stadium this fall, the Iowa Wave will still go on.