First COVID-19 case confirmed in University of Iowa athletic department

Individuals who test positive must isolate, and those who might have been exposed to someone with the virus must quarantine, according to school protocols.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has confirmed that out of 237 COVID-19 tests ran in its athletic department, one individual has tested positive.

According to the school, testing began on May 29 and included student-athletes, coaches and staff.

“Our medical staff has established our procedures and is leading our procedures in addressing positive test results,” Director of Athletics Gary Barta said in a statement. "The safety of all student-athletes and staff is critical. We have anticipated and planned for positive test results.”