Hawkeyes begin Big 10 play against Rutgers Saturday

After a 27-0 win against Nevada this past weekend, the Hawkeyes are traveling to New Jersey to take on Rutgers at 6 p.m. Saturday.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — In a 27-0 win on Saturday and Sunday against Nevada, the Iowa offense looked much better than weeks one and two.

"That's kind of the goal, that kind of performance every week that I've been searching for," said Spencer Petras, Iowa's senior quarterback. "...The beauty of the game of football is that it's just one game and now the trick is to be as consistent as I can and to try and perform like that every week."

According to Petras, the team has fourteen major goals, the last of which includes winning the Big 10 West. However, as Petras puts it, "You can't win the Big 10 West without winning Big 10 games."

"It definitely helps after you get a win, the confidence continues to grow," said Iowa senior receiver Nico Ragaini. "But like I said before, that's in the past and we have Rutgers this week, and we're just focusing on improving and eing the best possible football team we could be on Saturday. We feel like if we could do that, then we'll be the winning team every week."

For the first time this season, Iowa won't be playing at Kinnick. Instead, they're traveling to New Jersey to take on Rutgers at 6 p.m. on Saturday.