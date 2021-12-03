Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game: Everything you need to know

The Hawkeyes take on the Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday. It's Iowa's first time in the conference title game since 2015.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2) are going to the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time since 2015.

The title tilt will kick off Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. in Indianapolis) at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's everything you need to know whether you'll be watching in Indy or Iowa.

The matchup

Iowa will face No. 2 Michigan (11-1, 8-1) in what will be the Wolverines' first appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game. Saturday will mark the Hawkeyes' second Big Ten Championship Game appearance.

Michigan won 10-3 in the last matchup between the two teams in 2019. They were set to play in 2020, but Michigan canceled the matchup over COVID concerns.

The Wolverines are double-digit favorites across many national sportsbooks.

Caesars: Michigan -11

DraftKings: Michigan -10.5

FanDuel: Michigan -10.5

How to watch, listen

Tune in to FOX on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. CT or stream on the FOX Sports app.

You can also listen via the Hawkeye Radio Network or 1040 AM in the Des Moines radio market.

Getting tickets

Planning on heading to the big game this weekend? If you don't already have your tickets, resale sites like StubHub and VividSeats have tickets available, but for more than three times the original face value.

Both sites have tickets starting at around $200 a piece.

Joe Chmelka, president of the Polk County I-Club says those prices could drop over the next few days.

"It's a seller's market Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and then all of a sudden the sellers starts to get a little nervous. Friday is really your best day to try and get a ticket," Chmelka told Local 5.

Getting to Indianapolis

Driving is the way to go if you are looking to save some cash. It is a seven-hour trip from Des Moines and gas will cost you just around $100 roundtrip according to gasbuddy.com. That's using a 25 mile per gallon highway vehicle with a 15-gallon tank.

Prices for round-trip flight tickets, on the other hand, are $600 or more using Google Flights. Flying out Thursday, Dec. 2 has ticket prices starting at $640 and Friday is $604.

Accommodations

The most difficult part of the equation will be where to stay. Hotel availability is extremely limited and pretty expensive, but Chmelka expects those prices to drop.

"A lot of people from Ohio State booked hotel rooms and they're gonna start canceling you know, they just kind of haven't gotten around to it. Possibly Wisconsin fans too," Chmelka added.

hey Ohio State fans--sell your big ten championship tickets to me and not Michigan 😅 — Jalyn Souchek (@JalynSouchek) November 28, 2021

I am once again asking Ohio State fans to depart from TWO Big Ten Championship tickets at a rate that doesn't kill a Hawkeye fan's bank account. Do yall really want THAT many Michigan fans there?? — Jalyn Souchek (@JalynSouchek) November 30, 2021

He said to keep your hopes up if you still want to head east for the title game.

"Don't get impatient. You still might find something on Friday, and be able to jump in the car and over there," Chmelka added. "If you can't, go to the Front Row bar here in Des Moines. That's the home of the Hawkeyes."