Iowa QB coach Ken O'Keefe moves to off-field role in program

O’Keefe’s coaching career has spanned 45 years.
Credit: AP
FILE - Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Illinois.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ken O’Keefe will move from Iowa quarterbacks coach to an off-the-field role with the Hawkeyes.

O’Keefe was a member of Kirk Ferentz’s first staff at Iowa, serving as offensive coordinator from 1999-2011. He then left Iowa for a coaching position in the NFL and returned to Iowa City to coach quarterbacks prior to the 2017 season. 

O’Keefe’s coaching career has spanned 45 years, but he said the time is right to embrace a new opportunity. 

Iowa did not specify what O’Keefe’s role would be going forward. 

