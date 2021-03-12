x
Iowa Hawkeyes

LIVE UPDATES: Iowa, Michigan battle in 2021 Big Ten Championship Game

The No. 2 Wolverines are playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. With a win, the No. 13 Hawkeyes would be headed to the Rose Bowl.

INDIANAPOLIS — Game day is finally here.

It's No. 2 Michigan (11-1, 8-1) vs. No. 13 Iowa (10-2, 7-2) in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game. 

The Wolverines are heavily favored, but it's their first time playing in the conference title game.

For the Wolverines, a win solidifies their spot in the College Football Playoff. 

A win for the Hawkeyes likely means their first Rose Bowl berth since 2016.

The top CFP teams heading into Saturday night:

  • No. 1: Georgia (Currently playing in SEC Championship Game vs. No. 3 Alabama)
  • No. 2: Michigan (Playing Saturday night vs. No. 13 Iowa in Big Ten Championship Game)
  • No. 3: Alabama (Currently playing in SEC Championship Game vs. No. 1 Georgia) 
  • No. 4: Cincinnati (13-0 following 35-20 win over No. 21 Houston in American Athletic Conference Championship Game) 
  • No. 5: Oklahoma State (11-2 following 21-16 loss to No. 9 Baylor in Big 12 Championship Game)
  • No. 6: Notre Dame (11-1, no conference champoinship game)

Live game updates can be seen below

2021 Big Ten Championship Game

  • No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa
  • Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
  • 7 p.m. on FOX (You can also listen nationwide via the Hawkeye Radio Network or 1040 AM in the Des Moines radio market)
  • Live stats can be found here

Pregame

Unsurprisingly, the entire "College GameDay" crew, including guest picker Zac Brown, picks Michigan.

