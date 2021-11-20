x
Iowa Hawkeyes

Jones' return lifts No. 17 Iowa past Illinois 33-23

Iowa was trailing 10-0 in the first quarter until Jones' 100-yard kickoff return.
Credit: AP
Iowa place kicker Caleb Shudakcelebrates with teammate Ryan Gersonde. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Charlie Jones had a 100-yard kickoff return for No. 17 Iowa’s first touchdown as the Hawkeyes defeated Illinois 33-23 on Saturday.

Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) was trailing 10-0 in the first quarter when Jones took the kick in the right corner of the end zone and ran through a hole on the left side for the score. 

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV had a 2-yard run for a touchdown and Caleb Shudak had four field goals, while Jack Campbell had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown. Tyler Goodson had 132 rushing yards for the Hawkeyes, his third 100-yard rushing game of the season.

