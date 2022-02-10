x
Bohannon has Iowa-record 10 3s, Hawkeyes roll 110-87

Iowa routed Maryland 110-87 for the most points scored by an opponent in Xfinity Center.
Credit: AP
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jordan Bohannon made a school-record 10 3-pointers in scoring all 30 of his points, Keegan Murray also had 30 points and Iowa routed Maryland 110-87. 

Bohannon led the way as Iowa tied the school record with 19 3-pointers. He broke Chris Kingsbury’s school record of nine set twice in 1994. Bohannon, the Hawkeyes’ all-time 3-point leader with 421, finished 10 of 16 from the arc. 

It was the first time Iowa had two 30-point scorers in a single game since 1976. Iowa’s 110 points were the most by an opponent in Xfinity Center.

Fatts Russell scored 20 points for the Terrapins, who lost their fourth straight. 

