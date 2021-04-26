Jordan Bohannon returning to Iowa basketball for 6th season

The Marion native is Iowa’s career record holder in assists, 3-pointers made, free throw percentage and games played.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from March 4

Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon announced Monday that he will return to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season in 2021-22.

The NCAA granted eligibility relief to winter sport athletes during the 2020-21 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bohannon, who has played four seasons and part of a fifth before medically redshirting, is Iowa’s career record holder in assists, 3-pointers made, free throw percentage and games played.

The Marion native also ranks ninth in Iowa career scoring and is, along with Dean Oliver and Jeff Horner, one of only three Hawkeyes with four 100-assist seasons.

Bohannon’s return should provide some much-needed stability to a team that loses National Player of the Year Luka Garza to graduation. Iowa also saw key frontcourt player Jack Nunge transfer to Xavier and veteran guard CJ Fredrick enter the transfer portal.