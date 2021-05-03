Bohannon, No. 5 Iowa run away from Nebraska 102-64

The senior guard was 8 of 12 from 3-point range as the Hawkeyes topped the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jordan Bohannon tied a career high with eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points, and No. 5 Iowa beat Nebraska 102-64 on Thursday night.

The senior guard made 8 of 12 3-point attempts, but he played just eight minutes in the second half as the Hawkeyes topped the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season.

Freshman Patrick McCaffery had a career-high 19 points for Iowa. He had scored just 21 points over the last seven games.

Luka Garza had 14 points for the Hawkeyes.