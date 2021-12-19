x
Iowa Hawkeyes

Murray twins lead Iowa to 94-75 romp over Utah State

Murray knocked down 13 of 17 shots from the floor with to help the Hawkeyes snap a three-game losing streak.
(FILE) Iowa forward Keegan Murray dunks the ball ahead of Northwestern guard Chase Audige (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall).

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sophomore Keegan Murray poured in a career-high 35 points and Iowa breezed to a 94-75 victory over Utah State in a neutral-site game at the Sanford Pentagon. 

Murray knocked down 13 of 17 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and seven rebounds for the Hawkeyes (8-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Murray came into the game second in the nation with a 22.2 scoring average — even after being held to a season-low nine points on 4-of-17 shooting in a loss to No. 17 Iowa State last time out. 

Kris Murray — Keegan’s twin brother — added 17 points off the bench for the Hawkeyes. 

Brandon Horvath paced the Aggies (8-4) with 18 points. 

