Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa beats Minnesota 71-59 behind Murray's 24 points and 15 rebounds

Murray and Patrick McCaffery combined to shoot 17 of 32 from the field while the rest of the team shot just 36% (12 of 33).
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 71-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Keegan Murray had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Patrick McCaffery added 18 points and seven boards and Iowa used a big second-half run to beat Minnesota 71-59. 

Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten), which went into the game No. 3 nationally in fewest turnovers per game at 8.9, committed six. The Hawkeyes scored 21 points — including 17 in the second half — off 12 Minnesota turnovers. Minnesota (11-9, 2-9) has lost four in a row and eight of its last nine. 

Luke Loewe scored 19 points and Payton Willis added 16 for the Gophers.

