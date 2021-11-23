x
Iowa Hawkeyes

Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs Western Michigan 109-61

Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for Iowa (5-0).

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 Monday to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. 

Tony Perkins added 15 points and Kris Murray had 12. 

Keegan Murray converted a three-point play for his 29th point of the game with about 16 minutes remaining that stretched the Hawkeyes’ lead to 60-30.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Western Michigan (1-3).

