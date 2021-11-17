Murray has 27 points, 21 rebounds; Iowa beats NC Central

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Keegan Murray had 27 points and 21 rebounds — both career highs — and Iowa used a 14-3 second-half run to pull away Tuesday in its 86-69 win over North Carolina Central.

His 21 rebounds are the most since by an Iowa player since Greg Brunner had 23 against Minnesota on January 18, 2006. Murray scored eight points, including three dunks, as Iowa (3-0), which led by as many as 15 points in the first half, used an 18-6 run in the middle of the second to pull away for good.