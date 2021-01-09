In season opener, Ferentz says possession is key for the Hawkeyes

Two Top-20 teams will face off in Iowa's season opener against Indiana Saturday.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two Top-20 teams will face off Saturday when Indiana visits Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes, and it's a big chance for Iowa to start the season strong.

The big questions will be answered quickly: Can Iowa's offensive line can do their job? Will the defensive front be able to put on the pressure? And has Spencer Petras improved from a year ago?

Protecting possession was a major issue in the Hawkeyes' losses last year, so they know that's key for the season opener.

"Turnovers can kill a team and that's a huge part of the ballgame," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "They forced a lot of turnovers, to their credit, and as part of that set style, the way they played defense you know they come at you aggressively so we've got to really protect the football to true in every game but it's going to be really important in this game."

The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday