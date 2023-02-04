'I wish I could coach them again tomorrow': Seniors say goodbye to Hawkeyes after historic season

Sunday was the last game for a couple of fan-favorite Hawkeyes from the team's starting five.

Seniors Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock were both integral parts of the team's starting five and pillars of the program.

"I just hope people realize that, you know, I truly love this team," Warnock said. "And I love these girls. And you know, I would do anything for them."

'Like a family'

"It's like a family," said head coach Lisa Bluder. "And so, to think of the locker room next year without Monika and McKenna being there, it's almost too much right now to think about, I want to coach them again. I wish I could coach them again tomorrow."

'Enjoy every single second'

"I was just trying to enjoy every single second, especially with, you know, Mon and McKenna, the people that I've started 93 games with," said Caitlin Clark. "It hasn't sunk in that I'll never get to play with them ever again."

'I'm just super grateful'