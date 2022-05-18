x
Iowa Hawkeyes

Central Michigan's top scorer Molly Davis transfers to Iowa

Davis will be a senior and have two seasons of eligibility because of the COVID-19 bonus year.
Credit: AP
FILE -Central Michigan's Molly Davis (14) drives to the basket against Bowling Green during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Cleveland. Molly Davis has transferred to Iowa after playing the past three seasons at Central Michigan. She averaged 18.6 points per game last season to lead the Chippewas. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — All-Mid-American Conference first-team pick Molly Davis of Central Michigan is transferring to Iowa, Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announced Wednesday.

The 5-foot-7 guard from Midland, Michigan, was a three-year starter for the Chippewas and led the team last season with 18.6 points and 4.7 assists per game. She has scored at least 10 points in 67 games, including a career-high 33 points against Ohio in the 2021 MAC Tournament semifinals.

Davis will be a senior and have two seasons of eligibility because of the COVID-19 bonus year.

“I am thrilled to have Molly join our Hawkeye family," Bluder said. “Molly is a proven Division I guard with outstanding offensive skills and a hard-nosed defensive mindset. She will provide us with needed depth at our point guard position, while also having the capability to play off guard because of her shooting range.”

